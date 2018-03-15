Wheelchair-bound granny, aged 90, charged with arson

THIS elderly lady, who is almost blind and can only get around with the help of a carer, is accused of arson.

Police allege Mavis Lillian Brownsell paid young men money to destroy a car for her.

The 90-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay District Court this week, aided by a carer.

She is charged with arson, entering a dwelling with intent at night, and endangering property by fire.

It is alleged the woman's motive was an argument with the occupants of the home where the car was parked.

The dispute related to the ownership of the vehicle.

The car was parked at a Caddy Ave, Urraween address.

Despite the incident in question happening in November, 2015, the end of court proceedings is nowhere in sight.

Ms Brownsell'sr solicitor recently had to withdraw from representing her due to a "conflict of interest."

This week, a different solicitor told the court Ms Brownsell did not have the legal capacity to give instructions, and needed a guardian to be appointed.

Ms Brownsell's case was adjourned and will be mentioned in District Court again later in the year.

Two young men who were allegedly hired for the illegal job by Ms Brownsell were also charged over the incident.

Matthew Eric Garner, 20, is facing the same three charges.

He is expected to be tried with Ms Brownsell. He was 18 at the time of the offence.

The other co-accused, who was a juvenile at the time of the offence, was sentenced in Maryborough District Court in 2016.

He was ordered to perform 120 hours of community work.