WHEELER TO STEER POWER

AFL: Wide Bay AFL premiers Bay Power will have a player coach for season 2020.

Josh Wheeler will take over after Kristian Walton stood down at the end of the club’s premiership season.

Wheeler understands the big shoes he has to fill and is looking forward to the challenge.

He has held assistant coach roles over the past few seasons and is ready to take the next step.

“Ginge was a great coach and I learned a lot from him and other coaches I have worked with,” he said.

He will be assisted by Reece Mason who will handle the sideline while Wheeler is on the field.

“It will be tough but I am looking forward to the challenge and keeping the club moving forward,” Wheeler said.

The club is yet to finalise the schedule for the upcoming season but Wheeler is targeting starting pre-season for the middle of November.

Wheeler has made contact with some former players and several are keen to return to the club.

He also has a style of play that he plans to introduce for the club moving forward.

“I always believe in an aggressive style of play, going hard at the ball.

We have built a strong base with our reserves and juniors and we will continue to bring our young players through and build the club,” he said.