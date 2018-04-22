Menu
Polling booths
Council News

When and where to vote early in the Fraser Coast by-election

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd Apr 2018 1:00 PM

PRE-poll opens on Monday for Fraser Coast residents to vote early in the upcoming mayoral by-election.

With less than two weeks before the region goes back to the polls to decide who will be their new mayor, residents can cast their vote early at the following booths:

  • Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Road Pialba QLD 4655
    23 Apr - 27 Apr : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
    30 Apr - 3 May : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
    4 May : Fri 9am-6pm
    25 Apr: Wed Closed
  • 67 Ellena Street, Maryborough QLD 4655
    23 Apr - 27 Apr : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
    30 Apr - 3 May : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
    4 May : Fri 9am-6pm
    25 Apr: Wed Closed

Fraser Coast Chronicle

