When and where to vote early in the Fraser Coast by-election
PRE-poll opens on Monday for Fraser Coast residents to vote early in the upcoming mayoral by-election.
With less than two weeks before the region goes back to the polls to decide who will be their new mayor, residents can cast their vote early at the following booths:
-
Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Road Pialba QLD 4655
23 Apr - 27 Apr : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
30 Apr - 3 May : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
4 May : Fri 9am-6pm
25 Apr: Wed Closed
-
67 Ellena Street, Maryborough QLD 4655
23 Apr - 27 Apr : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
30 Apr - 3 May : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
4 May : Fri 9am-6pm
25 Apr: Wed Closed