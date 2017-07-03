When Ricko met Dicko: musos share passion at Bargara

EVERY day is paradise when you make a living on the beachfront at Bargara, but Friday morning was even nicer for Rick Johnstone when a certain celebrity took a seat at the table.

Ian "Dicko" Dickson was taking a holiday in Bargara last week when he took his family to Rick's for breakfast.

Music lover Mr Johnstone was thrilled to meet the TV personality and music bigwig.

"He's a lovely man," Mr Johnstone said of the ex-Australian Idol judge.

"He was with an old friend and I thought he looked like someone I knew - and then he introduced himself."

The pair chatted about "what he's up to and what we're doing down at the restaurant with live music".

Mr Johnstone got the chance to show Dicko a sample of his son Chases' music, both solo and in the local band The Crush, and grab a quick photo.

Dicko and his wife Melanie escaped the rat race of Sydney last year, buying a Queenslander in the lush hills of Maleny.