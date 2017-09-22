When is the right age to talk about sex with children?

A MUM has been slammed for having the 'sex talk' with her curious 12-year-old son.

What a joke.

I believe every parent has the right to talk about sex with their children at an age they feel appropriate without judgement of other parents.

Posting in UK parenting forum, Mumsnet, the woman recounted the conversation that had taken place between her and her son, who is 12 years old.

"Mum this is kind of a weird question and I don't know about asking it," the boy began.

The mother responded by asking what the question was - and the boy came right out with it.

"How often do you and dad have sex?"

The woman says that she double checked, asking her son if he was sure he really wanted to know, to which he replied 'yes'.

So she answered him openly and honestly.

"Once or twice a week I guess," she said.

Yes he's 12, but I think you're better off telling your children the truth than lying or not answering their questions.

When we were younger we had such an open relationship with our parents I was even able to ask mum to go on the pill as a teenager.

Some parents have their children wrapped in cotton wool so much that kids are scared to front their parents with the questions and then it gets left to others for answers.

It's important for kids to be able to ask these questions in a safe environment like the home where there should be no such thing as judgement and pressure.

