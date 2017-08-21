23°
Motorcyclist busted 40kmh over speed limit

Blake Antrobus
| 21st Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:11 AM
ROAD SAFETY: Police will be out in force this week to crack down on road offences across the Fraser Coast, as part of Road Safety Week.
ROAD SAFETY: Police will be out in force this week to crack down on road offences across the Fraser Coast, as part of Road Safety Week.

POLICE sent an early message to motorists for Road Safety Week - no matter where or when, if you speed you will be caught.

A 34-year-old Sunshine Coast motorcyclist definitely got that memo when he was clocked by police travelling along Hervey Bay's Charlton Esplanade at 100kmh in the 60kmh zone at 3am on Sunday morning.

The speedster was caught less than a day before the start of Road Safety Week, an annual police campaign to raise awareness of the fatal five and road safety.

Hervey Bay Police constable Kurt Brindell said the $1147 fine the man copped was a better alternative than causing an incident which likely would have ended in death.

"It's a significant speed in a built-up area... it could have ended very badly for himself or someone else," Const Brindell said.

"People like this don't consider the consequences of their actions.

"It's so disappointing - there's that much literature about the fatal five and how speed kills."

The rider also lost eight demerit points.

Const Brindell said the man would likely lose his license for six months once the fine is paid.

He said serious offences like this highlight the importance of road safety in the region.

"We've had more than enough fatal traffic crashes this year on the Fraser Coast, we'd prefer not to go to another one," Const Brindell said.

"There will be a focus on traffic offences, but it will be across the Fraser Coast.

"So it could be anywhere at any specific time."

Six people have perished in fatal crashes this year.

Earlier this year in April police caught an allegedly drunk 50-year-old motorcyclist travelling at 173kmh between Hervey Bay and Maryborough during peak school time.

ROAD SAFETY WEEK EVENTS ACROSS THE FRASER COAST:

Monday

Educational Display in relation to the Fatal Five

Stockland Hervey Bay

Time: 10am - 2pm

An interactive display highlighting the impact of speed, speeding distances and the Fatal Five.

Tuesday

Display at the Hervey Bay TMR Office

Main St, Pialba

Time: 8:30am - 10:30am

An interactive display highlighting the effects of drink and drug driving.

Wednesday

Display at Maryborough Central Plaza

Time: 10am to 2pm

A display providing information on distraction and how this can effect drivers. Information on Seatbelts and Child Restraints and keeping children safe on our roads with support and demonstrations from Kidsafe QLD.

Thursday

Maryborough Market Day Road Safety Display

Maryborough Markets, Maryborough CBD

8am to 1pm

Road Safety display with a theme of Bicycle Safety and Sharing the Road.

Friday

Fatal Five and Fatigue Display

United Petroleum Service Station, Gunalda

Time: 10am until 2pm

Education display highlighting the effects of Fatigue and how this contributes to many fatal road crashes on our highways.

Topics:  fcpolice fcroads fraser coast hervey bay police road safety week

