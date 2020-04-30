Menu
"The decision on the easing of restrictions is the decision of the national cabinet and interstate travel has not ceased completely," she said.
Health

When will unrestricted, domestic travel resume?

by Natalie Wolfe
30th Apr 2020 4:49 PM

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan said health authorities are continuing to advise politicians on when domestic travel could properly kick off again.

"And we've seen that between some jurisdictions you can travel, there are flights still available or you can drive, the decisions will be made as we monitor and consider what we are seeing across the country.

"If we see those sustained flattening of the curve those restrictions will ease but we don't want to rush into anything because we want to be able to understand, as we take steps along the way, what are those impacts we are seeing on the number of cases across the country."

Ms McMillan said airlines still operating domestic flights were doing their best to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The things that we are emphasising around travel, all of the aspects of moving around are firstly we want to make sure no-one who is unwell is leaving home, we ask them to stay at home, then we will ask them to follow social distancing requirements," she said.

"Social distancing is pretty hard to do sometimes on a plane, as I understand, those flights that are going are trying to maintain as much distance between passengers as they can.

"Again, they're making sure no-one unwell gets on and making sure to maintain hand hygiene and cough etiquette. They're important safeguards for us all so we don't see any spread of COVID-19 across the system."

Australia has now recorded over 6700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3018 in New South Wales, 1361 in Victoria, 1034 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 219 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the Northern Territory.

