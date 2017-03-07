When you can pick up the Chronicle's prep feature

PREP CLASSES IN PRINT: Parke State School Prep class is one of 74 that will feature in the Chronicle on March 22. Left to right, Reef Sanders, Charlie Gunn, Ryan Pool, Logan Torrens, Jorja Downman and Declan Warren.

IF YOU are one of thousands of parents across the Fraser Coast with a child in prep - then make sure you mark Wednesday, March 22 in your diary.

That's the date you can grab the Fraser Coast Chronicle's annual sell-out edition of the prep feature in the paper.

Featuring prep classes from schools in all corners of the Fraser Coast - the Chronicle's photographers have been hard at work throughout recent weeks putting the feature together.

It has become a tradition over the years for the region's prep classes to feature in the Chronicle so be sure to pick up a copy for the grandparents too when they go on sale.