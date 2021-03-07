Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next

A $200 voucher scheme for holiday makers could be rolled out to more destinations across the state, with Queensland's peak tourism body pointing to the Whitsundays and the Gold Coast as ideal candidates.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has left the door open to expanding the scheme - unveiled on Sunday - which will allow Queenslanders to apply for vouchers to pay for experiences in Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

The state's struggling tourism industry has applauded the move - expected to generate an extra $14m in visitor spending for the region - but say other regions would welcome the assistance as well.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Peter Wallis

The scheme will cover 50 per cent of the cost of a booked tourism experience, up to the value of $200, for travel from March 15 through to June 25, with 15,000 vouchers to be made available.

"We are looking at that (expanding the program) down the track," Ms Palaszczuk said on Sunday.

"But at the moment, the Cairns operators are really feeling the brunt of this.

"Thousands of international tourists would have been coming to Cairns during this time of year."

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said other regions were very interested in the assistance.

He said the Whitsundays was a "prime destination" that had suffered substantially from the closure of international borders.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

"But also the southeast corner … some people may not realise how much the Gold Coast has suffered," he said.

"Although it's busy on the weekend, they have huge capacity that is unused at the moment and a voucher system like this would definitely work for the Gold Coast as well.

"It is certainly an offer I think that the Queensland government is extending to other regions and we want to see this happen obviously to give that confidence back to the tourism industry."

The scheme is only available to Queensland residents, with the Premier ruling out extending it to those living interstate.

A draw will be held to determine who will get the vouchers, with registration to open on Monday and close Thursday.

Originally published as Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next