DON'T MISS: A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster aircraft will fly over the Fraser Coast today.
Where to see Anzac Day RAAF flypasts on the Fraser Coast

Jessica Lamb
24th Apr 2019 8:25 PM
TWO Royal Australian Air planes will pass over various locations at the Fraser Coast tomorrow as part of flyovers across Queensland in support of Anzac Day commemorations.

The C-17A Globemaster will pass over Maryborough CBD at 9.42am and will then fly past Toogoom Memorial Wall at 9.59am.

The C-17A Globemaster allows Australia to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world.

Based at RAAF Base Amberley, all eight C-17As are operated by No. 36 Squadron, and provide a logistics backbone for Australian Defence Force operations overseas.

This has included operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as East Timor and have been an integral part of disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

A F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the beach front at Waddy Point on Fraser Island at 10.35am and the the TSS Maheno wreck at 10.38am.

Also based at Amberley, the twin seat F/A-18F Super Hornet can undertake air interception, air combat, close air support of ground troops and interception of enemy supply lines including shipping.

The air force advised all RAAF flypasts are subject to weather and operational requirements.

For public safety, drones must not be operated in the vicinity of flypasts.

anzac day fraser coast fraser island maryborough raaf toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

