Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates

LOOKING to vote early in the Division 10 by-election?

Pre-poll opens Monday for Division 10 residents to cast their vote for their next councillor.

A map of Division 10 from the Electoral Commission of Queensland. Contributed

With less than two weeks before the region goes back to the polls to decide who will be their new mayor, residents can cast their vote early at the following booth:

Shop 5, Whale Bay Marina, Buccaneer Drive Urangan QLD 4655

9 Jul - 13 Jul : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

16 Jul - 19 Jul : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

20 Jul: Fri 9am-6pm

Contact 1300 881 665 for more information.