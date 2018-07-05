Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates
LOOKING to vote early in the Division 10 by-election?
Pre-poll opens Monday for Division 10 residents to cast their vote for their next councillor.
With less than two weeks before the region goes back to the polls to decide who will be their new mayor, residents can cast their vote early at the following booth:
-
Shop 5, Whale Bay Marina, Buccaneer Drive Urangan QLD 4655
9 Jul - 13 Jul : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
16 Jul - 19 Jul : Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
20 Jul: Fri 9am-6pm
Contact 1300 881 665 for more information.