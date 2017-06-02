Where are the bodies? Plea for final clue in McCulkin case

Detective senior sergeant Mick Polit addresses the media after the sentencing of Jamie Jeffrey Brown on Wednesday.

WITH the monsters who murdered the McCulkin family finally brought to justice, homicide detectives are pleading for someone to reveal what happened to the bodies of Barbara and her girls.

Torbanlea retiree Garry Dubois and career criminal Vincent O'Dempsey were on Thursday sentenced to life in jail for the three murders.

They will never be allowed to apply for parole.

Police believe Dubois, in his decades on the Fraser Coast, may have disclosed the dark secret to someone here.

Hervey Bay Det Sen Sgt Mick Polit urged anyone with a vital clue to help the homicide squad close one of Queensland's most enduring murder investigations.

"These men have been convicted and sentenced - it is now time for anyone who may hold the final piece in the puzzle to make that call,” Det Sen Sgt Polit said.

"Callers can remain anonymous.”

In a victim impact statement, Barbara McCulkin's brother, former Maryborough man Graham John Ogden, told the court "It is my fervent wish that someday, the remains of our loved ones will be found so that we can finally lay them to rest.”

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.