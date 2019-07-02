Where Aussies plan to gain Ashes advantage

Australia skipper Meg Lanning expects the battle of the new ball to decide the opening match of the women's Ashes in Leicester.

England and Australia meet in the first of three ODIs, ahead of a Test and three T20s which will decide who takes possession of the trophy the Stars retained in the drawn series on home soil in 2017/18.

Experienced duo Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt will share the new ball for Australia, while long-time foes Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole will pose a formidable challenge in familiar conditions to them.

"I think the new ball battle for both sides will be important," Lanning said.

"There can be some movement through the air and off the wicket early here.

"Both sides have got world class opening bowlers and batters and whoever wins that battle will go a long way towards winning the game.

"We've got good firepower up there with the bat and ball to combat what they're going to throw at us."

Two comfortable victories against the England Women's Academy in nearby Loughborough last week served as good preparation with, crucially, all batters enjoying time in the middle.

"I knew my game was in a good spot, it was just a matter of putting it out there on the park and like all of our batters we're feeling confident heading into tomorrow," Lanning said.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of playing them in their home conditions and we'll be up for the fight."