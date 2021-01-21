Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Berejiklian reignites border bickering
News

Where Brisbane residents can now travel

by Jack McKay
21st Jan 2021 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

South Australia is set to lift testing requirements on visitors from Brisbane from today, but there is uncertainty if other states - including Tasmania and Victoria - will wind back their restrictions.

Ahead of an expected easing of local restrictions in Brisbane from Friday, South Australia is set to remove a requirement for visitors from the region to get tested for coronavirus upon arrival.

Anyone from Greater Brisbane who had visited the state up until today was expected to get tests on day 1, 5 and 12 of their visit.

Victoria currently classes Brisbane as an "orange" zone, which means anyone from the region who travels to the Garden State needs to get an "orange zone permit" and is required to get a test within 72 hours of arrival and to self-quarantine until a negative result is returned.

A Victorian Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman yesterday said there was no "specified date" for when the orange classification for Brisbane would change.

"The Department is always reviewing the situation with our Queensland counterparts as situation changes and evolves," she said.

Tasmania requires travellers from the Greater Brisbane region to quarantine for 14 days, with a public health services spokesman from the state yesterday saying a decision about the restrictions would be made later this week.

He said the decision would take into account the latest data from Queensland, the "local assessment of risk" as well as the need for control measures.

Queenslanders wanting to visit Western Australia are not allowed to enter unless they have an exemption - but those granted an exemption must self-quarantine for 14 days.

NSW and the ACT remain open to all of Queensland, while anyone travelling to the Northern Territory will need to complete a border entry form.

Originally published as Where Brisbane residents can now travel

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus qld editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        News Numerous people faced court this week over the offences including one woman who was caught twice in two months

        New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        Premium Content New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        News New online economic modelling technology will show how COVID-19 has impacted on the...

        Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

        Premium Content Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

        News She once threw a remote control at her husband’s head and screamed at him from 5pm...

        How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Premium Content How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Smarter Shopping Online food and alcohol purchases proved the fastest growing for the Fraser Coast...