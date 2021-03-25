Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

Community consultation surrounding these proposals has already been carried out and the community supports the council in developing new dog off leash parks in these locations.

The Fraser Coast council has voted unanimously on a motion that confirms its current and future proposed off-leash dog parks.

The council has a number of dog off leash parks located throughout the Fraser Coast.

Legislatively it is required that these areas be formally designated as dog off leash areas by

the council, however for a variety of reasons several existing spaces throughout the

region have not been officially designated.

The report presented to the council at Wednesday's meeting sought to remedy that situation.

In addition, the council has Works 4 Queensland grant funding to provide a new dog off

leash area at Point Vernon and the report presented a proposal for the establishment of a new

space at Black Stump Park in Point Vernon.

The council also has funds within its capital works program for 2020/21 to contribute towards the establishment of new dog off leash parks at Bernard Corser Park in Maryborough, Brendan Hansen Park in Granville and Petersen Park in Craignish.

