Drone shot of the Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building in Maryborough being demolished. Picture: Aaron Skuse
Council News

Where do you think council’s chambers should be in M’boro?

Lacee Froeschl
29th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
After receiving new proposals for an administration centre since the initial calls for expressions of interest last year, Fraser Coast Council will put the call out again.

Councillor Paul Truscott said council had been approached with new proposals and “to be fair and transparent” would open a new EOI process.

The administration centre would incorporate space for a library and Queensland government offices.

How Coast Toy Library scored in recent education survey

Next step for council HQ, Bay CBD makeover

The council is currently considering redeveloping the site of the former administration centre in Kent St.

The building, which was demolished following a structural engineering assessment that determined it had reached the end of its working life, will become open space until a decision is made.

Former Fraser Coast Council administration building in Maryborough.
The council want to maintain a presence in the Maryborough central business district.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said an admin building in the CBD is easily accessible for residents to conduct business with the council.

“Council regularly receives feedback from residents that they want to see the council stay in the CBD and the project moved forward,” Cr Sanderson said.

“We need more library space and the council staff help provide an economic stimulus to the CBD.

“Developing a new administration centre is a generational change, a decision that will make a mark on the CBD and be a legacy for this council.

“Because of its importance we want to get it right so we cannot rush the process.”

The council anticipate that an EOI would be issued soon and a recommendation be presented to council in April 2021.

