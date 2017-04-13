Where to grab fish and chips on Fraser Coast this Easter

KEEPING tradition in mind, seafood will be on the menu for the the Fraser coast community over the Easter break.

While not everyone will feel like cooking up a storm at home, there's no need to panic, the region's beloved fish and chip shops have got your back.

Maddigan's Seafood on the Esplanade have been under the pump since Thursday.

"Fish is our biggest seller and lots of customers are buying whole fish," manager Louise Smith said.

Maddigan's will be open from 7am until late over the long weekend.

"We've been under the pump all day (Thursday)...people want fresh fish and prawns and I don't think they want to go out tomorrow," Louise said.

"We have lots of orders for pick up on Good Friday," she said.

But don't worry - Louise assured they wouldn't run out of seafood.

Penguins Seafood and Salad Bar on Ferry St in Maryborough is open the entire long weekend from 11am until late.

Owner Valentin Melliger said they were expecting a busy long weekend.

"Last Good Friday we were still cooking at 9pm," he said.

Seafront Fish and Chips near WetSide Water Park is trading from 11am until 8pm according to their website.

Mr Seafood on the Esplanade is open from 10am until 7pm and Fraser Shores Seafood on Boat Harbour Drive will be trading from 11am until 8pm.

Jetty Seafood on the Esplanade is open from 7am-8pm over the long weekend.

Creek Road Fish and Chips in Maryborough will open from 10.30am until 7.30pm.

To check out more seafood business opening times head online.