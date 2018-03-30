Menu
Plenty of fish and chip shops are open on Good Friday.
News

Where to grab your fish and chips this Easter long weekend

Amy Formosa
Jessica Cook
by and
30th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

KEEPING tradition in mind, seafood will be on the menu for the the Fraser coast community over the Easter break.

While not everyone will feel like cooking up a storm at home, there's no need to panic, the region's beloved fish and chip shops have got your back.

The team at Seafront Fish and Chips in Hervey Bay is expecting a hectic day on Good Friday with the traditional fish and chips packs a favourite. 

The manager Lily Olujic said it was always a ridiculously busy day on Good Friday.

"I think it's good to see the community follow the Good Friday tradition," Ms Olujic said. 

"We're not sure what the weather will be like but we're still expecting it to be busy," she said. 

If the weather turns ugly, Ms Olujic thinks customers may opt for takeaway. 

The business is putting on extra staff to cater for the influx. 

Ms Olujic said the increased price of prawns meant they wouldn't have any in stock this Easter. 

"The prices have gone up and we didn't want to charge ridiculous prices," she said. 

 

GOOD FRIDAY OPENING HOURS

Madigans: 7.30am-8pm

Seafront Fish and Chips: 11am-8pm

Penguins Seafood and Salad Bar: 11am-late

Creek Road Fish and Chips: 10.30am-7.30pm

Sandy's Fish: 9am-late

Scarness Takeaway: CLOSED

