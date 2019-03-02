Menu
WHERE TO NOW? Job hunting will be very different in Gympie very soon.
WHERE TO NOW? Job hunting will be very different in Gympie very soon.
News

Where Gympie and Wide Bay's future jobs will come from

Arthur Gorrie
by
2nd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
WIDE Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien predicted strong jobs growth throughout his vast and varied electorate, including in Gympie.

But the big growth will not necessarily be the same jobs the area has been famous for.

Change will be one of the few constants in a dynamic future, he said.

And that will require some adjustment of plans by school leavers, students and job seekers.

The 4250 jobs he predicted to emerge across the electorate will be largely in new and emerging economic sectors, he said.

According to federal government economic forecasts, these would include 1720 jobs in health care and social assistance, up 19 per cent in the current five-year period from 2017 to 2022.

He said 680 new jobs were expected to be created in accommodation and food services, up 10 per cent.

Retail jobs were expected to grow by 600, or seven per cent.

"On the other hand, residents working in electricity, gas, water and waste services or mining might wish to rethink their choice of career and location,” he said.

Jobs in (the utilities sector) industries were forecast to decrease by 90, down 12 per cent.

In mining, the contraction in Wide Bay is forecast to drop by 70, or six per cent, by 2022.

Mr O'Brien said regional recruitment agency Hays Queensland foresaw a mixed jobs market.

Its managing director Darren Buchanan said some sectors were powering ahead, but some, including residential construction, were not going as fast as they had been 12 months ago.

"By and large, it's pretty buoyant, particularly with temporary work,” he said.

"Contract work seems to be the strength in the market at the moment.

"(Employers) want adaptability to handle change and interpersonal and communication skills, along with a willingness to learn and self awareness.

"There are few jobs now where you are not interacting with people.

"Even in information technology, it's much more interactive with other departments or clients.”

Mr O'Brien said that nationally, almost a million more jobs were forecast to exist by 2022.

This would be driven by "health care and social assistance, which would account more more than a quarter of the growth over the five years,” he said.

