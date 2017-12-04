UPDATE: Fraser Coast in firing line for severe storms

Leanne Enchelmaier shared a photo of the rain pouring in Tinana on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 11AM: In a warning released at 10am today, the Bureau said heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail were all possible along a stretch of coastline from the Sunshine Coast to the Whitsundays.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster David Bernard said a flood watch issued over the weekend remained in place.

The Mary River and Burrum and Cherwell Rivers are catchments likely to be affected among many across the warning zone for coastal catchments south of Mackay to the New South Wales border.

Hervey Bay's official rainfall had jumped from 6mm to 17mm in a matter of half an hour between 10.30 and 11am with heavy falls continuing to smash the city.

In Maryborough 5mm has fallen since 9am.

UPDATE 8AM: There is the potential for falls of up to 100mm on the Fraser Coast on Monday.

Mr Bernard said any further flood warnings to be updated would be determined by overnight falls and would depend on the amount of rain we receive today.

He said while it was hard to put a number on it at this stage, there was the potential for falls between 50-100mm in parts of the Fraser Coast.

"It's possible the rainfall will stick around tomorrow before the weather warms up with maximums expected to be in the early 30s by Wednesday."

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Dawson and Don Rivers

Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River (Tributaries of the lower Brisbane River only)

Logan and Albert Rivers

EARLIER:

Maryborough received more rain than Hervey Bay overnight as the start of what's expected to be a wet couple of days hits the region.

According to official reports recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology, 16.8mm fell in the Heritage City up until 6am this morning.

Bidwell received 60mmm while in Tiaro there were official reports of 17mm.

In Hervey Bay official reports of 6.8mm fell during a quick dump of rain.

On Facebook Leanne Enchelmaier shared a photo of a downpour in Tinana on Sunday afternoon (below).

It was a game of luck with where it fell across the Fraser Coast.

In Torquay



Mel Collins said they only received a couple of minutes of a sprinkling in Torquay while in Maryborough Leila Hayes said it was coming down heavy at her place.

"Loving it," she said.

Kerry Bott said they had 60mm and it was still coming down yesterday afternoon at Munna Creek.

The Fraser Coast could experience a month's worth of rain within the next two days after a flood watch was issued b the bureau.

How much fell at your place overnight? Join the discussion and tell us below.

