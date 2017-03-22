Where to meet two NRL stars this week on the Fraser Coast

Preston Campbell has signed for one more season. Blainey Woodham

NRL all-star Preston Campbell and Titans player Clinton Toopi will be in the region on Friday and Saturday, and want to meet people in the community. The players are visiting to talk with Indigenous Elders about how the Preston Campbell Foundation can support the Fraser Coast. Preston and Clinton will be at the Kal'ang Respite Centre in Kawungan on Friday, and will be available for a chat between noon and 2pm. The duo will be at the opening of the Isis District football season on Saturday.