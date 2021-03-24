Where public Wi-Fi could soon be available around Coast

Public Wi-Fi could soon be available on the Fraser Coast, with councillors to vote on the issue at Wednesday’s meeting.

A recommendation has been made to approve a 12-month trial for public Wi-Fi at Maryborough’s Town Hall Green and WetSide Waterpark, Seafront Oval and SkateSide in Hervey Bay.

A report would then be prepared after the 12 months to assess the use of public Wi-Fi facilities.

