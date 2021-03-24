Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Where public Wi-Fi could soon be available around Coast

Carlie Walker
24th Mar 2021 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Public Wi-Fi could soon be available on the Fraser Coast, with councillors to vote on the issue at Wednesday’s meeting.

A recommendation has been made to approve a 12-month trial for public Wi-Fi at Maryborough’s Town Hall Green and WetSide Waterpark, Seafront Oval and SkateSide in Hervey Bay.

A report would then be prepared after the 12 months to assess the use of public Wi-Fi facilities.

Originally published as Where public Wi-Fi could soon be available around Coast

fccouncil
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazard reduction burn being carried out on Coast

        Premium Content Hazard reduction burn being carried out on Coast

        News The burn is being carried out in a paddock near the Bruce Highway

        Why jobs program is being extended on Coast

        Premium Content Why jobs program is being extended on Coast

        News The Fraser Coast’s Regional Jobs Committee initiative has been extended

        Hungry woman steals groceries from Bay supermarket

        Premium Content Hungry woman steals groceries from Bay supermarket

        News She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.

        Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Premium Content Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Property Hot, warm or cold: Your suburb’s property price predictor revealed