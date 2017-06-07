Where readers would like proposed adventure playground

Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval.

THE majority of respondents who voted in an online poll would like to see the new adventure playground built near the all abilities playground carpark.

The council has been given approval - and $900,000 - to build a new adventure playground in the Seafront Oval area.

There are two possible positions for the playground. Potential location one is on Seafront Oval beside the roundabout that connects with Main St. Potential location two is on the eastern side of the all-abilities playground carpark.

In a Chronicle poll, 77% of respondents (as of 10.30am Wednesday) voted for location two.

Concept plans for the new adventure playground have been released and if the development is approved features include 'skytowers' reaching up to 7.3m in height, stainless steel slides, an octanet for climbing and nest-swings and twisters.

Chronicle reader Angie Fletcher is all for the new playground but would like to ensure shade is considered.

"Unless this has a monumental shade cloth it will be too hot to use,” she said.

"Also we need places to park our cars.”

Kimberlee Angel isn't a fan of the Seafront Oval being utilied for the adventure park.

"Once they make car park it won't be much of a Seafront Oval anymore,” she said.

A suggestion was also made for the playground to be built on land in Urangan near the Sporties Club.

Kerry Downs loves the look of the new concept plans and is all for council spending cash on a facility for the youth.

To have your say visit us on Facebook or join the conversation below.