Where to take the kids for a bite to eat this weekend

Carriers Arms Hotel
- What: Each kids meal at the Carriers Arms comes with a free activity book with stickers and pencils. The most popular meals on the menu for kids include the steak, spaghetti bolognese, fish and chips and nuggets. Kids who have a meal at the Carriers Arms, located in Alice St, Maryborough, get a free soft serve ice cream and soft drink.
- Check out: There is a fun room for the kids that has four PlayStations.
- Cost: Kids meals cost $10.
Hervey Bay RSL
- What: On Sundays kids eat free for lunch with the purchase of an adult meal. Lunch hours are from 11.3am to 2.30pm. There are also $5 jugs of soft drink available and a mix of meals, including steak, nuggets, fish and roasts. Poppies lounge and Cafe at the RSL also offers pizza for kids and gourmet milkshakes.
- Check out: The kids club is open daily and includes X-box consoles, iPads and colouring-in books. There are also free raffles for the kids.
- Cost: Kids meals are free on Sundays with the purchase of an adult meal.
Beach House Hotel
- What: Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel has delicious meal options for kids, including fish, pizza, chicken and steak. All meals come with chips and salad. Kids meals come with a free drink and ice cream. The venue is located on the Esplanade.
- Check out: The kids' room offers a lot of fun for children of all ages, with PlayStations and jigsaw puzzles, was well as face-painting and balloons of a Friday and Saturday night and during lunchtime on Sunday.
- Cost: $9.50 for kids meals
Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria
- What: There are a range of snacks for kids at the cafe in Alice St, Maryborough. that includes nuggets, fish and chips and grilled chicken.
- Check out: Try one of the themed children's milkshakes, including the Paw Patrol shake and Despicable Me shake.
- Cost: Meals for the kids start from $6.
Margheritis Kitchen
- What: There are two menus for the kids to choose from every day at Margheritis Kitchen, located in Wharf St, Maryborough. The breakfast menu includes bacon and eggs for the kids and pancakes, while the lunch menu has hotdogs, chicken tenders and fish bites. Each lmeal comes with chips.
- Check out: Kids who have a children's meal will also get a free drink and scoop of ice cream.
- Cost: Kids meals cost $6.50.