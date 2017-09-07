The numbers behind Qld town's 'lotto hot spot' claim

THERE is no disputing the fact $30 million is a lot of money, but how does it rate in terms of local lottery wins?
A mystery millionaire could be walking Fraser Coast streets after a Hervey Bay outlet sold a winning Oz Lotto ticket.
The big win is the fifth-largest this calendar year.
The biggest was a $55m Powerball prize shared by a syndicate of 21 Government employees on January 5.
The $30m prize is the second-biggest to be won at the Fraser Coast in the past five years.
The biggest remains last year's $70m ticket, which was won by retired Hervey Bay grandparents.
The prize, sold at newsXpress Eli Waters, is still Australia's biggest individual lottery win.
The third-biggest is last Saturday's $1.6m Gold Lotto prize, which was sold at Torquay IGA &News.
The Fraser Coast has been home to seven Division one and 1st prize wins since August, 2008.
It includes a $100,000 prize sold at NewsExtra Sandy Straits on June 27, as well as the two multi-million dollar wins in the past week.
In 2016, newsXpress Station Square sold a $1.3m Gold Lotto ticket on July 30.
Pandora News sold the region's only winning ticket in 2015.
A lucky pundit won $666,666 in the January 7 Gold Lotto draw.
Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency sold a $1.29m winner in the June 28, 2014, Gold Lotto draw.
In total, more than $100 million has been won at Fraser Coast outlets since the start of 2014, at an average of $15m per winner.