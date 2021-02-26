Where there'll soon be more all-day parking spots in M'boro

All-day car parks in Maryborough CBD will increase after the council voted to change the time limit on 43 two-hour parking bays.

All-day car parks in Maryborough CBD will increase after the council voted to change the time limit on 43 two-hour parking bays.

All-day car parks in Maryborough CBD will increase after the council voted to change the time limit on 43 two-hour parking bays.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council agreed to the increase following public consultation with businesses and drivers.

Under the changes, 22 existing two-hour parking bays on the eastern side of Bazaar Street between Albert Street and Alice Street will be converted to all-day parking bays.

The council will also convert 21 existing two-hour parking bays on the western side of Richmond Street between Albert Street and Alice Street to all day parking bays.

The council regularly checked parking requirements across the region, Cr Daniel Sanderson said.

"Having the correct mix of timed parking zones is critical for both businesses and customers," Cr Sanderson said.

"The review took into account changes in traffic flows and customer needs as the mix of businesses in the CBD changes.

"The aim is to ensure that there is an adequate mix of short and long-term parks available to fit a variety of needs.

"The changes will also be a great for staff of the many CBD businesses."

The changes will come into effect once the signage has been changed.

"Council will need some time to update the parking signage in the locations," Cr Sanderson said.