Where there’s smoke ... Fire leads cops to marijuana crop

WHEN police were called out to a structural fire at Tiaro, they found more than they bargained for.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard the discovery of a firearm and dried cannabis leaf at the site sparked an urgent search which uncovered 456 marijuana plants.

Craig Lawrence Wilson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing ammunition, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard police also found scissors used to chop up the marijuana he had grown, a homemade silencer and a Winchester rifle in a camper on the property.

The firearm was said to be used to shoot paper targets and not for anything malicious.

The majority of the cannabis plants found at the property were seedlings, the court was told.

Wilson had a strong work history and multiple medical issues he was dealing with.

He had previous criminal history, but no new convictions had been recorded in 13 years.

He had also co-operated with police during their inquiries.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler told Wilson to stay out of trouble.

He warned that after 456 plants had been found at his property, there was every chance police would check up on Wilson again.

Wilson was fined $2500 and convictions were recorded.