Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

Carlie Walker
24th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
BOXING Day sales are just around the corner and this year, Fraser Coast businesses have some great deals on offer.

At the region's Big W stores, there will be electrical appliances and manchester on sale.

Jake Drinkwater, store manager at Maryborough's Big W outlet, said he encouraged people to come along and check out the sale.

"You can pick up a bargain if your after an electrical appliance," he said.

At Target in Hervey Bay, there will be 20 per cent off homeware at the end of season clearance.

Store manager Gary Noble said a variety of electrical items would be on sale, as well as 50 per cent off Tontine bedding products.

Forty Winks will also be offering big savings.

Manager Brad Lowe said Boxing Day would be a big day for the business.

Discontinued stock will be up to 60 per cent off, with mattresses up to 50 per cent off.

"There are some really good savings," he said.

At Pure Home Living, there would also be plenty of bargains, Mr Lowe said.

He said there would be good deals on outdoor furniture and recliners as the business sought to make room for new stock in the new year.

At EB Games, the sales will be held for a week from Boxing Day, with major deals for the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite.

Maryborough store manager Ben Weir encouraged people to come along and check out the sales.

Bargains can also be found at Hervey Bay's Prouds jewellery store.

There will be 40 per cent off all jewellery, excluding catalogue stock, on Boxing Day, staff member Shelley Ogden said, and 20 per cent off watches.

At the Hervey Bay Good Guys store, there will be sales in every department, store manager Luke Holman said.

From fridges to TVs, electronic goods, home appliances and more, he said there would be good bargains for canny shoppers.

"We have had a record year as is with COVID, I can only imagine we will have a record day for sales," he said.

