Where to catch a barra Wild fish now off limits

HOLY COBIA: Catching this massive cobia made David Williams’ day while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

WELL it’s now November and that means all barramundi fishing is off limits apart from stocked impoundments.

The rivers and tidal waters are now closed. We will see more reports coming in from our local impoundments.

Dams such as Lenthalls, Monduran and Awoonga have been producing some good captures. This week fishing around the Bay and offshore should be good as we move towards building tides.

Burrum

The Burrum should produce mangrove jack and trevally in the mid reaches; working lures around the deep snags should see results.

Around the ramps flathead have been taken on live herring along with some big bream.

Out the front tuna, school mackerel and golden trevally have been reported.

Local Reefs

On the Local reefs golden trevally, sweetlip, blackall, coral trout and cod have been the main catches.

Working the early tides has been the best option and moving about when the sharks turn up.

Around the islands queenfish, kingfish and trevally have been reported.

Platypus Bay

Mack tuna have been about in Platypus Bay.

Fussy at times, they have been taking small slices as the bait is tiny.

Working the bait schools with a fast retrieve will see results.

Deeper in the water column grunter to 4kg, sweetlip and scarlets have been reported.

Big cobia have also been about moving through the bay. Jigs, soft plastics and big live baits have been getting results.

Urangan Pier

The pier fished well for queenfish last week with the high tide getting the most action.

Grey mackerel were also being caught on live baits and spoons.

In the first channel, whiting, bream and flathead were the main catches.

Sandy Strait

The strait has been a great place to hide out of the wind.

Whiting and flathead have been reported from the flats with some good specimens in the mix.

For lure anglers threadfin salmon have been reported in the Mary River system with fish mostly coming from the lower reaches.

Soft vibes worked on the deep rock bars and holes have produced some good fish.

Working the drains has turned up a few with prawn imitation soft plastics working well.

Pike, bream, flathead and grunter have also been coming from the river with the deep holes in the smaller creeks fishing well.

