Where to celebrate New Year’s on the Coast

Fraser Coast New Year’s Eve celebrations will look a little different this year. Picture: Cody Fox

Fraser Coast pubs and clubs will host a range of intimate events to keep New Year celebrations alive despite many regular events being cancelled.

Festive celebrations took a unique twist this year.

A free livestreamed community concert was hosted in place of the traditional Carols by Candlelight events in Maryborough.

And many usual and popular New Year’s Eve events won’t go ahead, leaving residents with another year of no formal celebrations.

Last year the bushfire crisis forced Fraser Coast Council to abandon fireworks displays.

This year it was COVID.

But community businesses have rallied together to host smaller events to ensure locals get a chance to ring in the new year.

Maryborough Cricket Club is one of them, which also received a $2000 grant from the Fraser Coast Council’s Community Festive, Christmas and New Year’s Events Program

New Year’s Eve Family Fun Fair

When: 5pm

Where: Maryborough Cricket Club

What: Join in to say good riddance to 2020 and celebrate with a family-friendly event with free jumping castles, an inflatable obstacle course, and food vans. Fireworks will go off at 9pm.

Cost: Free, registration required for COVID Safe event

New Year’s Eve 18+ Boat Party

When: 4pm to 6.30pm Thursday

What: Kick back with the Krill Bar’s cocktail special the “K’gari breeze” on the QuickCat II catamaran and cruise past the local islands and sand cays.

Cost: $60

Beach House Hotel

When:9pm til late

What: See out 2020 as you dance the night away to the sounds of local favourites Uncle Arthur live and loud.

Cost: Free

Maryborough RSL

When: 8pm til late

What: Celebrate the year that was and the year to be listening to live entertainment with Red Betty. Book now to reserve your seat.

The Bayswater Hotel

When: 8pm Thursday and 5pm Friday

What: Party band Trainwrecks are the live entertainment on New Year’s Eve from 8pm. Doug Edwards is set to perform on New Year’s Day from 5pm to 9pm. Book your table now.

Cost: Free

Jumanji Theme Night

When: 10pm to 5am

Where: The Criterion Hotel, Maryborough

What: In one final attempt to seal the year closed, the Cri are throwing a Jumanji party. The nightclub will be decorated as a jungle and when the clock strikes midnight they encourage everyone to raise their classes and scream “Jumanji” to end the “crappy game that was 2020”.

Cost: $15

Comedy Hypnosis Show

When: 7pm for dinner and show, 8.10pm show starts

Where: The Old Sydney

What: Get ready to be mesmerised, hypnotised and maybe even zombified with an evening of hilarious hypnotic fun presented by Andy Vening. The show is coming to Queensland off the back of sold out shows throughout Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales.

Cost: Two course dinner and show $60 or show only $30

Aquavue Café Restaurant

When: 5.45pm and 9pm

Where: 415a Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay

What: Celebrate with dinner, drinks and live music by Ricky Manych. Two sittings are available.

Cost: $20

Bay Central Tavern

When: 9pm til late

What: Transit Qld will be partying the night away with classic soul, funk and pop covers. Dress up as your favourite popstar.

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve party

When: 3pm til 6pm and 7pm til 1am

Where: The Junction on Truro

What: Enjoy jumping castles, face painting, beers, cocktails and carnival food from 3pm until 6pm, and a VIP dress up party from 7pm until 1am. The theme is black/white/bling.

Cost: Earlier event – costs of activities. Party – $60

Commercial Hotel Biggenden

When: 7pm

What: Enjoy a free mechanical bull, fireworks, food, drink and music on the jukebox

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve Twilight Market

When: 2pm to 8pm

Where: Bill Fraser Park, Torquay

What: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have partnered with Torquay Progress Association to bring a twilight new year market. The markets will have live music and children’s entertainment to put everyone in high spirits.

Coast: Free

Into The Wild New Year’s Eve

When: 6.30pm

Where: Black Bear

What: Bring in the new year with an 18+ event offering food and premium beverage packages. Free-flow selected cocktails, bubbles, draught beer, wine and soft drinks. Dancing to music by a live DJ is permitted outside only.

Cost: $165

Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5pm

What: Join the club and some talented local musos including Derek F Smith and Brian Speirs in giving 2020 a big send-off.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay RSL

When: 6pm

What: The Hervey Bay RSL is set to host a night to remember with local band Forbidden Road taking to the stage in the bistro area, plus lots of awesome raffles with thousands of dollars to give away. Courtesy buses will be running on the night. The kids club will be open until 11pm.

Cost: Free. Patrons are encouraged to make a booking to avoid disappointment.