Where to find the best sweet treat on the Fraser Coast

Australian army slouch hat and traditional Anzac biscuits on dark recycled wood with remembrance red poppy for Anzac Day or Remembrance Armistice Day, with copy space.

Australian army slouch hat and traditional Anzac biscuits on dark recycled wood with remembrance red poppy for Anzac Day or Remembrance Armistice Day, with copy space. MillefloreImages

There is nothing better than a sweet treat, and what better way to enjoy a cuppa then with a melting moment.

>>READ MORE LIFESTYLE ARTICLES HERE<<

While we all love a good Anzac biscuit, whether your preference is chewy or hard, it seems to be the melting moment that's one the hearts of Fraser Coast foodies, with most cafes reporting them as being the highest sold.

If you have an idea for Best on the Coast, email editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

1.

Bayorama Cafe Hervey Bay

428 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

While their house-made double choc chip biccies are completely additive, Bayorama Cafe's chefs will be preparing fresh batches of Anzac biscuits for their customers to enjoy later this month.

2.

TRAX Cafe & Bar

273 Kent St, Maryborough

One of the best places in Maryborough to grab a melting moment.

Apparently their old fashioned jam drops are pretty good too.

>>CATCH THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

3.

Coffee Central on 7th

Central Ave, Pialba

It's unquestionable, hands down the melting moments are the most popular choice here.

4.

Devine 9 Cafe

143 Boat Harbour Drive, Urraween

Just around the corner from Coffee Central on 7th, Linda from Devine 9 Cafe reports the same thing, melting moments are hands down the winner.

She said the chocolate and ginger biscuits were a popular choice and not something available in every cafe.

5.

Aquavue Cafe Watersports

415 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Jam drops are a crowd pleasure here, while their younger patrons tend to opt for the smarty cookies.

6.

Pop In Cafe

197 Bazaar St, Maryborough

The melting moment has won the hearts of Maryborough locals here.

The biscuits are made in house and are by far the popular with their patrons.

>>MORE ON FRASER COAST FOOD HERE<<