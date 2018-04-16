Where to find the best sweet treat on the Fraser Coast
There is nothing better than a sweet treat, and what better way to enjoy a cuppa then with a melting moment.
While we all love a good Anzac biscuit, whether your preference is chewy or hard, it seems to be the melting moment that's one the hearts of Fraser Coast foodies, with most cafes reporting them as being the highest sold.
1.
Bayorama Cafe Hervey Bay
428 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay
While their house-made double choc chip biccies are completely additive, Bayorama Cafe's chefs will be preparing fresh batches of Anzac biscuits for their customers to enjoy later this month.
2.
TRAX Cafe & Bar
273 Kent St, Maryborough
One of the best places in Maryborough to grab a melting moment.
Apparently their old fashioned jam drops are pretty good too.
3.
Coffee Central on 7th
Central Ave, Pialba
It's unquestionable, hands down the melting moments are the most popular choice here.
4.
Devine 9 Cafe
143 Boat Harbour Drive, Urraween
Just around the corner from Coffee Central on 7th, Linda from Devine 9 Cafe reports the same thing, melting moments are hands down the winner.
She said the chocolate and ginger biscuits were a popular choice and not something available in every cafe.
5.
Aquavue Cafe Watersports
415 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay
Jam drops are a crowd pleasure here, while their younger patrons tend to opt for the smarty cookies.
6.
Pop In Cafe
197 Bazaar St, Maryborough
The melting moment has won the hearts of Maryborough locals here.
The biscuits are made in house and are by far the popular with their patrons.