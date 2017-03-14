Where to find the cheapest fuel on Fraser Coast

LIVING UP TO NAME: Just like its slogan says, the Hervey Bay Boat Club Self Serve is the Whale City's cheapest fuel.

WHEN it comes to the cheapest fuel prices on the Fraser Coast, Maryborough is still the place to go.

Unleaded is almost 20c a litre cheaper on average in the Heritage City compared to Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay's unleaded fuel average price is 144.9c while Maryborough's counterpart figure is at 127.5c, according to the RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith encourages motorists to shop around for the best deal before picking up the bowser.

"If you're from Hervey Bay and passing by Maryborough, you'll want to stop there and fuel up," she said.

"The prices between the two towns are quiet a difference."

Aside from simply saving yourself dollars, going for the cheaper choices has further benefits.

"It'll encourage the competitors to drop their price if they're not getting enough customers," Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said in the Fraser Coast region, there was no real 'cycle' when it came to fuel prices.

"The prices here are a lot more consistent than in other parts of the state," she said.

Hervey Bay Boat Club Self Serve has lived up to its slogan of being the 'lowest fuel in town' and is currently the cheapest place to refill in Hervey Bay. Its unleaded is $1.28 and diesel $1.25.

Dayman Park Fuel on the corner of Kent and Pulgul Sts closely follows with unleaded $1.29 and diesel $1.25. Caltex on Chapel Rd, Nikenbah is also well below the Hervey Bay average, with unleaded 130.9c and diesel 126.9c.

Caltex Star Mart and BP, both on Boat Harbour Dr, have unleaded at 144.9c.

The Caltex is selling diesel for 131.9c and BP's diesel is on 133.9c.

In Maryborough, the United at Tinana is selling e10 for 123.7c and unleaded for 125.7c, while diesel is priced at 124.7c.

The Caltex near Maryborough Central Shopping Centre has unleaded for 125.9c and diesel for 124.9c.

The Puma Service Station on the corner of Walker and Ferry streets has unleaded for 125.9c and diesel for 123.9c, while the BP on Saltwater Creek has unleaded for 130.9c and diesel for 128.9c.