Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Fraser Coast

IF you want unleaded fuel that's about 20c a litre cheaper than Hervey Bay, Maryborough is where you can find it.

A petrol drive-by has revealed the cheapest spots for fuel on the Fraser Coast following a Hervey Bay resident's call for the community to boycott expensive Hervey Bay petrol stations.

Trevor Goodall says he is concerned that motorists are being ripped off at the bowser and an RACQ spokeswoman said residents in the Whale City were paying about 11c a litre too much for fuel.

Struggling to survive due to the ongoing Tinana interchange roadworks, the owner of United Service Station Michael Jeffery has unleaded petrol and E10 that's up with the cheapest across the region (see factbox below).

Mr Jeffery said his station had gone from being the first thing people saw when they entered town, to the last, if they saw it at all.

Since speaking to the Chronicle about three weeks ago, he said the situation isn't improving.

With Hervey Bay's petrol prices showing no signs of moving and the business struggling to survive - Mr Jeffery needs the support from the community.

It is a waiting game for Mr Jeffery who has no choice but to stay open during the wait for the Bruce Highway to open after the roadworks are complete.

"You can get onto the highway to head south from Tinana, there are just no signs,” he said.

A $38 million project to upgrade the Bruce Hwy interchange at Tinana started in July this year.

The project includes a new interchange to improve safety and efficiency and will take about 12 months to complete.

CHEAP FUEL ON THE FRASER COAST