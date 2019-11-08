Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The petrol giant selling fuel for 50c a litre

by Judith Kerr
8th Nov 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Puma Energy Australia and hit105 have partnered for a second week to bring 50c a litre to two petrol stations for an hour of power.

At Puma Woodridge and Puma Murrumba Downs, the signboard will flick down to just 50c a litre for E10, unleaded 91 and diesel fuels - for one hour only starting at 11am.

Puma Energy marketing manager Mischa Rogers said the move was to help struggling families in the lead-up to Christmas.

"This is our way of giving back to the community," she said.

Police from Logan Central were called to help with traffic flow as the station was inundated with bargain hunters.
Police from Logan Central were called to help with traffic flow as the station was inundated with bargain hunters.

 

Minutes before the giveaway started, cars were backed up at the Kingston Rd station, where police officers from Logan Central were called to ensure traffic flowed along the busy road.

brisbane fuel hour of power petrol prices puma woodridge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        premium_icon WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        News The incident was caught on the police vehicle's dash-cam

        State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        premium_icon State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        News MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry spoke out this week

        LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        premium_icon LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        News Mr Loft was found guilty in Hervey Bay District Court

        REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        News The original building was demolished earlier this year