Where to get your coffee fix on public holidays

EVERYONE who loves coffee needs their caffeine fix - even on a public holiday and throughout the silly season.
Luckily some of our favourite coffee shops are open with your favourite brew.
ZARRAFFA'S
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: OPEN 7am-4pm
New Years Day: Open 7am-4pm
(Bay Plaza Shopping Centre).
MARY RYANS BOOKS, MUSIC & COFFEE
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm
New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm
(Esplanade, Torquay)
AQUAVUE CAFE
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 7am-late
New Years Day: 7am-late
BEAN BEAT
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: SeaFront cafe open from 6am-lunch, Scareness store CLOSED
New Years Day: Both CLOSED
(Esplanade, Scarness and near WetSide Water Park)
ENZO'S ON THE BEACH
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 6.30am-late
New Years Day: CLOSED
COFFIE FIXX
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm
New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm
(Saltwater Cr Rd)
A SPOON FULL OF SUGAR CAFE
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Years Day: CLOSED
Open between December 27 and January 31.
(Wharf St, Maryborough)
RETRO ESPRESSO TIARO
Christmas Day: OPEN 5am-5pm
Boxing Day: OPEN 5am-5pm
New Years Day: OPEN 5am-5pm
(Mayne St, Tiaro)
Do you have a favourite to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.