Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where to get your coffee fix on public holidays

There are still plenty of coffee shops open on the Fraser Coast on the public holidays.
There are still plenty of coffee shops open on the Fraser Coast on the public holidays.
Amy Formosa
by

EVERYONE who loves coffee needs their caffeine fix - even on a public holiday and throughout the silly season.

Luckily some of our favourite coffee shops are open with your favourite brew.

ZARRAFFA'S

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: OPEN 7am-4pm

New Years Day: Open 7am-4pm

(Bay Plaza Shopping Centre).

MARY RYANS BOOKS, MUSIC & COFFEE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

(Esplanade, Torquay)

AQUAVUE CAFE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 7am-late

New Years Day: 7am-late

BEAN BEAT

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: SeaFront cafe open from 6am-lunch, Scareness store CLOSED

New Years Day: Both CLOSED

(Esplanade, Scarness and near WetSide Water Park)

ENZO'S ON THE BEACH

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 6.30am-late

New Years Day: CLOSED

COFFIE FIXX

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

(Saltwater Cr Rd)

A SPOON FULL OF SUGAR CAFE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Years Day: CLOSED

Open between December 27 and January 31.

(Wharf St, Maryborough)

RETRO ESPRESSO TIARO

Christmas Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

Boxing Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

New Years Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

(Mayne St, Tiaro)

Do you have a favourite to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  coffee fraser coast public holidays

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bronco's Santa act is down pat

Bronco's Santa act is down pat

Known for his vibrant stage presence with Tun A Fun Karaoke, Bronco Jensen has played the part of Santa at Pialba Place for the past seven years.

Drunken mates cause $3000 worth of damage to special school

A Brisbane judge asked the department to find the children a permanent home.

They were criticised by a frustrated magistrate.

170 reasons why we need to stand against violence in 2018

At least 170 Australian women, men and children lost their lives to violence in 2017. A further 41 deaths are being investigated so the toll could be as high as 210 killings.

At least 170 Aussies died violently in 2017

Couple's dream to own home comes true

DREAM HOME: Simon and Amey Brace with their girls Natalie and Rosemary outside their new home.

More than 70 people applied for the grant.

Local Partners