Where to get your coffee fix on public holidays

There are still plenty of coffee shops open on the Fraser Coast on the public holidays.

There are still plenty of coffee shops open on the Fraser Coast on the public holidays.

EVERYONE who loves coffee needs their caffeine fix - even on a public holiday and throughout the silly season.

Luckily some of our favourite coffee shops are open with your favourite brew.

ZARRAFFA'S

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: OPEN 7am-4pm

New Years Day: Open 7am-4pm

(Bay Plaza Shopping Centre).

MARY RYANS BOOKS, MUSIC & COFFEE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

(Esplanade, Torquay)

AQUAVUE CAFE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 7am-late

New Years Day: 7am-late

BEAN BEAT

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: SeaFront cafe open from 6am-lunch, Scareness store CLOSED

New Years Day: Both CLOSED

(Esplanade, Scarness and near WetSide Water Park)

ENZO'S ON THE BEACH

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 6.30am-late

New Years Day: CLOSED

COFFIE FIXX

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

New Years Day: 12.30pm-4.30pm

(Saltwater Cr Rd)

A SPOON FULL OF SUGAR CAFE

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Years Day: CLOSED

Open between December 27 and January 31.

(Wharf St, Maryborough)

RETRO ESPRESSO TIARO

Christmas Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

Boxing Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

New Years Day: OPEN 5am-5pm

(Mayne St, Tiaro)

Do you have a favourite to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.