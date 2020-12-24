Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

Ashton, Jordan, Sarah and Ayla-Rose Kropp are very proud of their street winning the title of Fraser Coast Christmas Street 2020. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

For many Fraser Coast residents their favourite pastime on Christmas is going light hunting.

Shining brightly, flashing, sometimes even to song, Christmas lights add to the most wonderful time of the year.

There are 75 houses registered on the Fraser Coast Council Christmas lights map from Eli Waters, Urangan, Howard and Burrum Heads to Maryborough and Tinana South.

The “Christmas Street” title was this year awarded to Kingfisher Dr in the new Timbers Reserve estate.

Even the Grinch gets in the spirit on Christmas street

Twenty-eight houses decked out their front lawns with Christmas lights and festive cheer.

Dubbed the “crazy Christmas lady” in the street, Sarah Kropp, started her lights display punctually on November 1, as she has every year for the past three.

Here are where you can see some of the region’s best Christmas lights displays in 2020.

Point Vernon, Pialba, Urraween, Eli Waters, Dundowran Beach, Kawungan

Fraser Coast Council Christmas lights map for 2020.

Craignish, Burrum Heads, Toogoom, Howard, Kawungan, Torquay, Wondunna, Urangan, River Heads

Maryborough and surrounds