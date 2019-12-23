Where to go for a Christmas lunch

On Christmas Day there will be Picnic in the Park at Freedom Park, Pialba – (L) Tinneale Fairey, Luke Strochnetter and Emma Ford from Bayside Christian Church. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IF YOU don’t have friends or family to celebrate Christmas Day with, there are several places you can go to and have some festive fun.

The Hervey Bay RSL Picnic In The Park will be will be held at the Memorial Hall/Freedom Park in Main St, Pialba from noon to 3pm.

It is not compulsory to register for the event but it is preferred to help with catering.

To register call Fraser Coast Regional Council on 4197 4389, Bayside Christian Church on 4124 3327 or the Uniting Church on 4125 5233.

It is also recommended to bring a chair or picnic blanket.

The Good Life Retirement Village in Rocky St, Maryborough, will offer 50 free meal vouchers to anyone aged over 55 who would like to have Christmas dinner.

There will be sweets and a traditional Christmas lunch with live music and lots of cheer. Business development manager Kevin Humphreys encouraged anyone interested to get in early because the event would be popular.

“This is our first time doing this. If anyone over 55 who has nowhere to spend Christmas Day, give us a call or pop in to get a voucher to join us on the day,” Mr Humphreys said.

Contact the village on 4122 3661.