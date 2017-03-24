Where to wet your line on the Fraser Coast

There has been plenty of spotty action in local waters.

WE HAD some great weather last week, which saw crews head offshore to enjoy the weather window.

Burrum

Out at Burrum a few prawns have been reported in the river so taking the cast net with you is a great idea at present. Other captures have been flathead between the ramps, whiting on black bank and some queen fish around the markers.

Local reefs

The local reefs were a bit slow over the small tides but should fire up over new moon tides.

Fishing with fresh baits like pencil squid and hardy heads will see the best results. Sweetlip, blackall, grey mackerel, school mackerel, cod and blue parrot have been reported from the local reefs.

Hiro with a longtail on fly Contributed

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds were accessible over the weekend and saw some good fishing at times. Coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, parrot and cod were the main catches inside. Outside crews med it up with Spanish mackerel, wahoo, coronation trout, red throats and the usual mix of reefies being reported.

Urangan Pier

Out the end in the second channel big GT's are taking live school mackerel for those after a epic battle.

Other species being reported are golden trevally,longtail tuna and the odd Spanish and grey mackerel.

In the first channel gar,whiting and flathead have been reported on the high tide with fresh baits best.

WET WEATHER: Storms and rain have done little to deter people heading out on the water around Hervey Bay in search of that big catch. Contributed

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay we are seeing a great season for tuna and surface pelagics. There are great opportunities there to tangle with these speedsters but the presence of big bull sharks is a constant problem.

Other species up there that are worth targeting are sweetlip, scarlets and snapper at night on the reefs along with trevally.

Sandy Strait

The bigger tides this week should produce another bite, particularly in the Mary system.

Targeting salmon holding deep with vibes is very popular at present and has been getting some great results.

Working the drains and flats is also a great option for the sportier angler.

Other captures in the straits have been flathead from the creek mouths, grunter in the holes and blackall and blue parrot on the ledges.