Where we are in the SSM debate

FIFTEEN minutes.

This is the time frame more than 100 MPs had to share their thoughts on same-sex marriage in a speech to Queensland Parliament.

On Monday, the debate on the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill 2017 kicked off in the House of Representatives.

With the extensive number of politicians wishing to have their say it is likely 25.5 hours of speeches will have been made by the end of the week.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Let's not forget toilet breaks and lunch breaks as well as amendments and changeovers.

It is understood the sitting could continue until sometime today.

Amendments made by conservatives to the cross-party same-sex marriage bill are said to be defeated with leader of the house, Christopher Pyne, stating he will oppose them.

Liberal MPs Jason Falinski and Trent Zimmerman gave their support to the bill.

However, PM Malcolm Turnbull has said he will support at least two amendments to the bill to allow for religious freedoms.