Where Wide Bay ranks in Queensland's fattest regions

WHILE we're not the fattest region in Queensland, Wide Bay has come in at fourth position for having the most overweight or obese adults. 

Figures from the latest Australian Government's Progress in Australian Regions report revealed 70.1% of adults on the Fraser Coast are overweight or obese.

The north Queensland town of Mackay has overtaken Ipswich as the state's fattest with 83.4% of adult residents considered overweight or obese.

Here in the Wide Bay we've got a bigger overweight population than the Sunshine Coast where 60.3% of adults are overweight or obese.

And believe it or not, we've got more overweight people than Toowoomba where 63.3% of adults are overweight or obese (Greater Toowoomba region is 60.5%).

The report replies on 2016 data. 

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris Mc-Millan said it was concerning to see obesity rates still rising.

"Being obese or overweight can have a detrimental impact on your health and is one of the leading contributors to chronic diseases later in life, including some cancers," Ms McMillan said.

Up to one-third of all cancer cases could be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, including diet and regular exercise, Ms McMillan said.

Across the state

Queensland: 64.3% of adults are overweight or obese 

Ipswich: 78.3% of adults are overweight or obese

Cairns: 51.5% of adults are overweight or obese 

Townsville: 64.6% of adults are overweight or obese (Greater Townsville region is 63.4%) 

Mackay: 83.4% of adults are overweight or obese 

Fitzroy: 73.1% of adults are overweight or obese 

Wide Bay: 70.1% of adults are overweight or obese 

Sunshine Coast: 60.3% of adults are overweight or obese 

Darling Downs: 59% of adults are overweight or obese 

Toowoomba: 63.3% of adults are overweight or obese (Greater Toowoomba region is 60.5%) 

Greater Brisbane: 62.9% of adults are overweight or obese 

Gold Coast: 61.6% of adults are overweight or obese

Topics:  fraser coast obesity obesity epidemic weight gain

