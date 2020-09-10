Where you can expect to see roundabout road works

The site of a new roundabout upgrade for Hervey Bay. Photo: Contributed

WORK will start next week on a new roundabout at Nikenbah.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the new 40 metre diameter roundabout was the final stage of the upgrade of Main St from the Esplanade to Booral Rd and would be built by local company SGQ.

“This intersection is the remaining piece of the jigsaw to slot into place, and we thank the Queensland Government for providing $1.1 million towards the project under the Transport Infrastructure Development Schemem” he said

“As Hervey Bay continues to expand to the south, Main St is developing into a major thoroughfare.

“There are high traffic volumes on Chapel Rd as people head to the Nikenbah Transfer Station and on Maggs Hill Road as parents access the Fraser Coast Anglican College.

“This new roundabout will help ensure there is a better flow of traffic through the intersection.”

Cr Chapman said the work would be done in stages starting with the Chapel Rd leg of the project.

“While the intersection will be open to traffic while the works are underway, motorists can expect delays in each direction leading up to the intersection,” he said.

“There will be a mixture of traffic lights and traffic controllers in place during the works, and I thank everyone in advance for their patience while these important road works are carried out.”

Work on the roundabout will start on Monday 14 September 2020 and is expected to be finished by the end of February 2021, weather permitting.