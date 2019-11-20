Where you can find free group fitness classes on Coast

Free fitness sessions in Anzac Park, Maryborough – Front (L) Kate Bruckner, Aly Willis, Jaime-Lee Willis and Tanya Bradley. Back (L) Donna Luck, Erin Warland, Mel Macaulay, Olivia Hodges, Andrew Macauley, Helen Nation, Marjut Lehtonen, Cr Paul Truscott and Cassandra and Kayleen Rainbow. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Free fitness sessions in Anzac Park, Maryborough – Front (L) Kate Bruckner, Aly Willis, Jaime-Lee Willis and Tanya Bradley. Back (L) Donna Luck, Erin Warland, Mel Macaulay, Olivia Hodges, Andrew Macauley, Helen Nation, Marjut Lehtonen, Cr Paul Truscott and Cassandra and Kayleen Rainbow. Photo: Alistair Brightman

MAKING lifelong friends is just the icing on the cake for Jaime-Lee Willis who has lost 20kg doing the Live Life Get Active program.

The free fitness program, held on weekdays during school term, is set to continue for another year with Fraser Coast Regional Council and Genesis Care renewing their support.

Ms Willis said she had been attending the program for seven months.

“The training is great, the people are great – I can’t fault it,” Ms Willis said.

“I do enjoy the exercise but I do enjoy the social part of it.

“I have made some really good friends here.

“It has given me something to get out of bed for and also given me goals in life and something I look forward to every day.”

Fitness and health coach Melinda Macauley and husband Andrew have been training participants since the program started 12 months ago.

Ms Macauley said the results were encouraging.

“The group environment really works well and the fact is that we don’t push people hard,” Ms Macauley said.

She said they encouraged people to work at their own level.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was one of the main goals for our region to see everyone in a safe, healthy and active environment.

To register in Maryborough or Hervey Bay visit livelifegetactive.com.