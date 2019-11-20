Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Free fitness sessions in Anzac Park, Maryborough – Front (L) Kate Bruckner, Aly Willis, Jaime-Lee Willis and Tanya Bradley. Back (L) Donna Luck, Erin Warland, Mel Macaulay, Olivia Hodges, Andrew Macauley, Helen Nation, Marjut Lehtonen, Cr Paul Truscott and Cassandra and Kayleen Rainbow. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Free fitness sessions in Anzac Park, Maryborough – Front (L) Kate Bruckner, Aly Willis, Jaime-Lee Willis and Tanya Bradley. Back (L) Donna Luck, Erin Warland, Mel Macaulay, Olivia Hodges, Andrew Macauley, Helen Nation, Marjut Lehtonen, Cr Paul Truscott and Cassandra and Kayleen Rainbow. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Where you can find free group fitness classes on Coast

Boni Holmes
20th Nov 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKING lifelong friends is just the icing on the cake for Jaime-Lee Willis who has lost 20kg doing the Live Life Get Active program.

The free fitness program, held on weekdays during school term, is set to continue for another year with Fraser Coast Regional Council and Genesis Care renewing their support.

Ms Willis said she had been attending the program for seven months.

“The training is great, the people are great – I can’t fault it,” Ms Willis said.

“I do enjoy the exercise but I do enjoy the social part of it.

“I have made some really good friends here.

“It has given me something to get out of bed for and also given me goals in life and something I look forward to every day.”

Fitness and health coach Melinda Macauley and husband Andrew have been training participants since the program started 12 months ago.

Ms Macauley said the results were encouraging.

“The group environment really works well and the fact is that we don’t push people hard,” Ms Macauley said.

She said they encouraged people to work at their own level.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was one of the main goals for our region to see everyone in a safe, healthy and active environment.

To register in Maryborough or Hervey Bay visit livelifegetactive.com.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torquay car involved in $50,000 cigarette theft

        premium_icon Torquay car involved in $50,000 cigarette theft

        News Gang behind supermarket theft escaped in stolen Fraser Coast vehicle.

        CHEERS TO THAT: New brewery to open in Bay

        premium_icon CHEERS TO THAT: New brewery to open in Bay

        News The business, which has been in the pipeline for two years, is set to open in...

        GIT UP: Bay hospital staff's challenge video goes viral

        premium_icon GIT UP: Bay hospital staff's challenge video goes viral

        News Have you seen Hervey Bay Hospital staff's ‘Git Up Challenge’?

        Young Bay filmmaker steps up screen skills at workshop

        premium_icon Young Bay filmmaker steps up screen skills at workshop

        Offbeat She attended the workshop to help refine her project