Where you can find Santa on the Fraser Coast

SANTA Claus has a very busy schedule in the lead-up to Christmas, as he sets out to make kids happy all across the Fraser Coast.

Here is where you can find Santa.

Stockland Hervey Bay

Capture a precious Christmas memory with a professional Santa Photo.

Santa and his helpers are located in front of Kmart and will be available for photos up until Christmas Eve from 11am until 1pm and 2pm until 4pm.

There are a variety of packages as well as a range of Christmas merchandise available to purchase.

Station Square Maryborough

Santa visits Station Square every day until Christmas Eve.

Photo opportunities with Santa are 10am-12pm and 12.30pm-2.30pm and Thursday night's from 6pm-8pm.

Hervey Norman

The last chance to get Santa photos are Hervey Norman is Saturday December 16 and Sunday 17 from 11am-2pm.

Pialba Place

Grab your free Santa photos at Pialba Place from 10am-4pm weekdays and 10am-2pm on weekends up until Christmas Eve.