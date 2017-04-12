Where you can grab milk and bread on Good Friday

Where to buy bread and milk on Good Friday.

WHILE most major shopping centres will be closed on Good Friday, there will still be a few businesses open on the Fraser Coast in case you run out of milk or bread or need a few other essentials.

Foodworks in John St, Maryborough, will be open from 5am to 8pm, offering their normal trading hours.

The Night Owl at the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St in Hervey Bay will remain open 24 hours a day over the whole Easter period.

The Night Owl in Bideford St will operate from 5am to 12am over Easter, including Good Friday.

Several petrol stations will also be open on Good Friday, including the 24-hour Caltex on Boat Harbour Dr in Hervey Bay.

The BP Service Station on Saltwater Creek Rd will also be open from 5am to 9am on Good Friday.

Station Square and Stockland will both be closed on Good Friday before reopening on Saturday.