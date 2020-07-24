Where you can see Giant Kookaburra on Fraser Coast

Farvardin Daliri is taking his creation, the Giant Kookaburra, on a tour of Queensland and will spend three days on the Fraser Coast.

IT’S become an unexpected star and one of the few good things to come out of lockdown – now it’s coming to the Fraser Coast.

The Giant Kookaburra, built by Farvardin Daliri, will visit the Coast for three days as it makes its way up to Townsville.

The big bird will visit Tiaro on July 28, Maryborough on July 29 and Hervey Bay on July 30.

Here is the official schedule for the big bird’s visit:

JULY 28 – TIARO

The large laughing larrikin will stop by Tiaro State School from 3.30pm to 4pm before winging its way throughout the town, “spreading joy, laughter, harmony and optimism.”

JULY 29 – MARYBOROUGH

There will be plenty of chances to see the kooky kookaburra in the Heritage City.

8.30am: MacDonalds (Cnr Alice and Sperry St)

9am: Maryborough Special School

10am: “Fly By” past the hospital

10.30am: Life Choice (Lennox St)

11.30am: Ned Kelly Motor Inn

12.30pm: Then a “Fly By” Tinana State School

1.30pm: Maryborough Town Hall

2.30pm: Community Lifestyle Agency Inc (99 Bazaar St)

3.30pm: Brolga Theatre

JULY 30 – HERVEY BAY

The winged wonder’s final stop on the Coast will be a busy one.

8.30am: Esplanade “Fly By”

9am: St James Lutheran College,

9.30am: Hervey Bay High School

10am: “Fly By” along Main St

10.30am: Kawungan State School

11am H.B. Special School

Noon: Torquay School

1pm: Urangan State School / Sandy Straits School / Star of the Sea School.

3pm: Seafront Oval (Meet the Mayor)

4pm: Esplanade “Fly By”

Dr Daliri built the kookaburra in the backyard of a Brisbane property to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He constructed the metal bird for the Townsville Cultural Festival.