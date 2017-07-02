22°
Sport

Where you can watch Horn take on Pacquaio

Matthew McInerney
2nd Jul 2017 10:01 AM

FIVE Fraser Coast venues will broadcast today's historic Battle of Brisbane.

The WBO world welterweight championships will be on the line as Brisbane's "Fighting Schoolteacher" Jeff Horn stands toe-to-toe with future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

Promoter Dean Lonergan says the battle will see the renaissance of the fight game in Australia.

LIVE BLOG: Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn

Lonergan, the director of Duco Events, which is putting on the Suncorp Stadium event, urged all Queenslanders and Australians to get behind the former school teacher from Acacia Ridge.

Foxtel's Main Event will broadcast the fight, with five Fraser Coast venues carrying what could become the biggest moment in Australian history.

MARYBOROUGH:

  • Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough
  • Old Sydney Hotel, Maryborough

HERVEY BAY

  • Kondari Hotel, Urangan
  • Bay Central Tavern, Urraween
  • Torquay Hotel, Torquay

The event starts at 11am.

