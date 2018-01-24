Where you'd like more shade on Fraser Coast

Shadecover over the playground at The Pines park in Pialba - Michele Short with her grandson Tyler Hutchinson,8. More residents would like shade like this around other playgrounds.

Shadecover over the playground at The Pines park in Pialba - Michele Short with her grandson Tyler Hutchinson,8. More residents would like shade like this around other playgrounds. Alistair Brightman

MORE shaded areas could be put in public spaces if a motion going before council is successful and Chronicle readers are in full support of the move.

Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott will put forward a motion in today's council meeting urging the organisation to take active steps to be sun smart and ensure that parks and public spaces are suitably shaded.

Cr Truscott said the aim of being Sun Smart was protecting the health of the community.

"I have seen first hand the heartache that skin cancer can cause, having seen loved ones suffer and lose family to melanoma. Cancer sucks," Cr Truscott said.

Readers have made suggestions on Facebook for areas they believe are most in need of shade on the Fraser Coast after we did a shout-out.

Robert Reakes: How about just plant more trees?

Has a double benefit provides shade and helps the environment.

Madeline French: Yes please.

Along foot paths.

Cassie Hawes: Burrum Heads!

Tara Irvine: ALL playgrounds.

Natalie McCarin: One of the areas I would like shade around the new adventure park. It would be nice to see shade over the new concrete stairs near the surf club at Torquay and near the Surf Life Saving Club in Hervey Bay.

Lisa Wong-Kam: It would be good to see more shade at Seafront Oval. It would be nice to have a shade structure on the grassy area at fishermans park in Urangan.

Amanda Coop: It would be good to see more playground parks shaded in Hervey Bay.

Christine Hogan: More bus shelters should be a council priority...why should our kids, elderly and public transport commuters be left to suffer the elements when we live in such volatile climatic conditions!!

Dee Rogerson: Shade sails over the beautiful new grassed area in front of the sailing club at Torquay?

John Green: More trees in Maryborough city streets.

Raymond Prentice Fairway marker no shade out there and gets really hot this time of year.

Noelene Kemmis Hunt: Hervey Bay beach had a lot more shade from trees.... people look for shade on hot days.

