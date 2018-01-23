Where you've had awesome customer service

WHEN you get good customer service it's worth raving about and there had been plenty on the Fraser Coast recently.

We did a shout-out on Facebook and here's where you've had awesome service.

Dan Roy gave a big thumbs up to the guys at reuse recycle group Maryborough for their amazing customer service.

Phil Waser gave a thumbs up to Emily and the wonderful team at The Vinyard on winning the prestigious AGFG award.

Jojo Ft Tommy gave a shout-out to Dave from rainbow towing for the awesome service.

Rebekka Charles wants to give a thumbs up to the staff at Forever Ours Pet Crematorium.

"They do an absolutely fantastic job," she said.

Geneal Hohn Kershaw gave his shout-out to Wild Lotus Restaurant in Hervey Bay.

"The food and the staff are just brilliant," he said.

"That's one restaurant with good quality service.

"Thank you to all of you."

Jodie Darren gave a thumbs up to the schools here in Hervey Bay.

"After 20 years of schooling with my five boys I now don't have back to school."

Danielle Hynes was thankful for the wonderful caring and friendly service provided from the administration lady at Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department on Wednesday night.

"Truly went beyond your duties!"

Kyria Sterland said thumbs up for the beautiful weather we are having.

Fay Fay would like to to give a thumbs up to Breakout The Room located at Pier Village unit 4, 564 The Esplanade. We had a fantastic time trying to break out of the Wizard Escape

Anne Thursby Thumbs up for CUA staff in Maryborough. Great customer service. Helpful and courteous.

Serena O'Malley wanted to give a thumbs up to the Roadtek boys for giving him a lift back to town when his car broke down.