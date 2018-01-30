Menu
Where you've had awesome service on the Coast

READERS have shared positive experiences on the Fraser Coast.

Ge Schoonderwoerd gave a thumbs up to Jack at Officeworks for his great help and infinite patience in sorting out an issue with her tablet.

Natalie Weir gave a big thumbs up to Nadine at Foster and Co for her help with her new wedding band.

"Love it. Great quality and locally owned," she said.

Phil Waser gave a shout-out to Stirling Hinchliffe for dealing with a serial offender.

Patti Knight gave her thumbs up to those folk who celebrated Australia Day.

Robert Macfie gave a shout-out to the most customer-friendly staff she had ever encountered at Officeworks in Hervey Bay.

"There is nothing too hard for them as far as customer service," Robert said.

"My congratulations to the manger for having such pleasant staff on his books and I will be certainty going back when the need arises."

Have you had awesome customer service worth bragging about? Join the discussion and tell us below.

