'Where's our water?' Saunders asks Federal MPs

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has slammed the Federal Government for failing to take the water security of the Wide Bay region into account in the budget.

Mr Saunders said lack of water and late rain would have a devastating effect on the cane harvest, which would cause more problems for the agricultural industries surrounding Maryborough.

"This does not seem to have any priority for the Turnbull government, which seems more interested in penalising people on welfare than providing infrastructure that would create jobs,” Mr Saunders said.

Infrastructure for water security has remained a contentious issue for Mr Saunders, who previously voiced his intention to build support for a pipeline out of Paradise Dam back in February.

The pipeline would have cost an estimated $64 million and would be used for irrigation and agriculture in the Maryborough electorate.

At the time, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson mocked it as a "pipe dream” saying she didn't want to jeopardise the water security of her electorate.

"Without this vital infrastructure it is understandable why private enterprise would be reluctant to invest in our area,” Mr Saunders said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien hit back and said he had seen no plans from the State Government to improve water security in the region.

"The state must first bring a detailed regional plan forward so all stakeholders can evaluate it and judge whether it is actually feasible,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Coalition is serious about assisting the state government to start building water infrastructure projects, so long as they are prepared to bring applications forward and commit matching funding.”